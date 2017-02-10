Young Afghan Professionals Alliance (YAPA)
The Professional Development Committee of YAPA has organized an event called Speaker Series: Motivation Unleashed. It will be held on Thursday, February 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Surrey’s City Centre Library. The keynote speakers are Pooran Qasimi (health care sector) and Staff-Sgt. Bari Emam. Qasimi and Emam will share details of their professional accomplishments, their professional journey, and will provide the audience with advice on how to persevere. This event is aimed to motivate the next generation of Afghans to pursue their academic and career goals. YAPA seeks to invest in the professional development of Afghan youth. Further, we want the Afghan youth to know that they have a network of Afghan professionals whom they can rely on and reach out to for support.
