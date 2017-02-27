You can run, but you can’t hide, says Transit Police as 25-year-old arrested for alleged sexual assault last July

DWIGHT Travis Wells, 25, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault following a seven-month investigation by Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

On July 7, 2016, at approximately 9:45 a.m., a young woman was riding to work on the Canada Line when she became aware of a man who moved to stand very closely behind her. The train was not crowded and would not have required passengers to stand closely together. As the train approached the Olympic Village Station, the young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted from behind.

When she turned to look behind her, she saw the man looking at her. She moved away and prepared to leave the train at the Yaletown Station. The suspect also left the train at Yaletown Station and followed the woman, very closely, up the escalator to the tap-out area where he “piggy-backed” closely behind her as she went through the fare gates, whispering something to her.

As he continued to follow her to the second escalator, the woman, who was very frightened, stepped to the side forcing the suspect to step on the escalator, followed by many other people. She saw the suspect look at her several times before he ran out of the station.

The woman continued on to work where she called Transit Police. An investigation was launched and attempts made to identify the suspect from photos obtained from CCTV footage. The suspect was eventually identified but, as he had no fixed address, numerous attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

A charge of sexual assault was approved and a warrant for his arrest eventually issued.

On February 11, 2017, at approximately 3 p.m., Transit Police officers on patrol in the area of the Stadium–Chinatown Station, recognized the suspect walking westbound on Beatty Street. Wells was taken into custody by the Transit Police officers without incident.

Wells, who is very well known to police, was released from jail on a recognizance with conditions which include no contact with the victim, not to possess weapons and not to be found on the Canada Line or Canada Line property.

Wells is described as a white or aboriginal male, 25 years, 6 feet tall, skinny build, shaved dark brown hair, narrow facial features and a large nose. Transit Police are asking anyone who may have had similar encounters with this suspect, to text them at 87 77 77 or call at 604-515-8300. (Refer File #16-11046).

Transit Police say they are committed to taking every report of unwanted sexual behaviour seriously and investigating thoroughly. They encourage anyone who is a victim or a witness to this type of behaviour to contact them immediately.