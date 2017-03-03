Yet another Canadian politician heads to India

TORONTO Mayor John Tory is heading a 10-day trade mission to India and Sri Lanka starting March 15 that will take him to Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad in India and Colombo in Sri Lanka.

The Toronto Star reported on Thursday that the city is footing the bill for him, two city councillors and four city staff. Also, 20 delegates from Toronto’s business and academic communities will pay their own way. The mayor’s focus will be on film, education, finance and innovation.

According to the newspaper, Tory is scheduled to meet with drug and life sciences firm Jubilant Bhartia Group in Delhi; try and convince auto part maker Hero Industries to locate their head office in Toronto; and discuss expansion plans with Tata, a global enterprise that comprises over 100 independent operating companies.

Delegates on the trip include Delhi-raised and Toronto-based Paytm Labs chief executive Harinder Takhar, whose firm provides data, machine learning, analytics and artificial intelligence services for an India-based parent company that processes 7 million mobile commerce transactions per day, and Roger Nair, whose Lionheart Production House has used Toronto as a Bollywood film location and distributes Indian movies in Canada, the Toronto Star reported.

Tory and filmmaker Deepa Mehta will be part of panel discussion on Toronto as a film, TV and digital destination at a major entertainment industry convention.

The newspaper said that a draft itinerary notes that Toronto is home to the largest Tamil-speaking population outside of Sri Lanka. Tory is visiting “to learn more about where the Tamil community is from, why they left Sri Lanka, postwar developments, economic opportunities and to visit places of cultural and community interests for the Tamil community.”