TWO athletes from Surrey’s Khalsa Wrestling Club won gold medals in the Freestyle Wrestling competition at the World Police and Fire Games 2017 in Los Angeles. The games are for law enforcement officers and firefighters across the world.

Gurdeep Beesla, a Vancouver Police Department officer, and Parmvir Dhesi, a correctional officer at BC Corrections, bagged gold in the 125 kg and 97 kg weight classes, respectively.

Both athletes train at the Khalsa Wrestling Club and are also assistant coaches, mentoring and helping youth athletes in Surrey.

They say that Khalsa Wrestling Club emphasizes and promotes active health through the sport of wrestling. The club trains at Newton Wave Pool and is home of multiple national champions, and the first ever world champion of Indo-Canadian decent, Amar Dhesi.

The club is always looking for new athletes and you can register on telephone at 604-589-1574.