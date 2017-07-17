|
Alice McKay Building Cloverdale Fairgrounds
6050A 176 St.
Surrey
Once again All Star Wrestling returns to the heart of the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in the Alice McKay building. With ever passing year we get the privilege to honor those who have paved the way for the younger Generations. So ladies and gentleman please join us for this years WRESTLE REUNION!
We will honor some of the past stars of All Star Wrestling. This year’s honorees are
JR BUNDY
TERRY THE FROG TOMKO
DELTA DAWN
ASW Trans Canada Title
Grudge Match Teacher vs Student Special referee Terry “The Frog” Tomko
Girls Gone Wrestling Title
Bambi Hall(Champion) vs Chelsea Green (Laurel Van Ness from TNA)
What has blonde hair and fights? Well when Bamabi Hall the current GGW Champion faces the former GGW Champion Chelsea Green you the fans will see the answer to the above question. Both are very hard hitter and can grapple. Bambi has never backed down from a fight and in fact was the one who asked for Chelsea to return. Once and for all we will see who the queen of the ring is!
ASW Tag Team Titles will be defended by Devastation vs The Voros Twins
The Voros Twins are back in ASW after a successful tour of Germany. Traveling the world and gaining experience is a true and tried way to make a name for your self. Voros have been to almost every major camp held by all the biggest names. Not only have they returned bigger and faster the Voros twins return to ASW ready to make history and become the Tag Team Champions. Devastation has been almost unstoppable everywhere the go. When Devastation enters the ring a certain dark cloud of fear usually follows in behind them leaving Pain and Suffering. Will we see New Champions or will Devastation reign Supreme!
Rookie sensation Clark Connors is in action against Azeem The Dream
Clark Connors has hit ASW by storm and is making a name for himself. This Rookie sensation isn’t afraid to get in there and make the crowd want more with each and every blow. Azeem The Dream has taken notice of Clark and wants him escorted out of the ASW arena. Azeem wasn’t happy that he had to share the squared circle with the rookie and wants to make him pay. When Clark takes off his glasses the fans will cheer but Azeem will try to pounce. Can the rookie defeat the Dream or will Azeem make Clark just another stepping stone on his way to the top!
Old Timers Match
Randy The Pimp Taylor vs Bruiser Joe
This is what everyone is ready to see. Legends are always a pleasure to have in the building but folks Randy The Pimp Taylor is not just in the building… The Pimp is ready to fight. Bruiser Joe is the Tag Team partner to the current ASW Legends Champion Mighty Iton.
The Pimp has never backed down from a match. Bruiser is always ready for a fight so putting these two old school guys together just seems rite. Ladies and gentleman who is ready to see a classic old school slobberknocker!
Meet and Greet the wrestlers after the show at Boston Pizza Cloverdale.
Special thanks to our sponsors
Security provided by Triple Crown K9 Security
Tickets are on sale now
$21 Front Row
$15.75 General Admission prices include GST.
|
|
10th. Anniversary Show Results
The Twisted Sisterz defeated The Hall Sisters to retain the Sabatoge Tag Team Titles
Gangrel beat Adam Ryder with the Impaler
Matt X Static beat Kobra Kai, Nick Price & Air Adonis to win the ASW Cruiserweight Title in a TLC match
Kenny Lush beat “Filthy” Tom Lawlor after a Death Valley Driver
Short Sleeve Sampson pinned Rob The Giant
Thunder, Mr India & Tommy Dreamer beat “Fabulous” Fabio, Chistopher Ryseck & Azeem The Dream after Dreamer put Azeem through a table.
Moondog Manson won the 1st. Annual Johnny Canuck Battle Royal.