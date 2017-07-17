Friday July 21st 7:30PM (doors open at 6:30PM ) .,(doors open at Alice McKay Building Cloverdale Fairgrounds 6050A 176 St. Surrey Once again All Star Wrestling returns to the heart of the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in the Alice McKay building. With ever passing year we get the privilege to honor those who have paved the way for the younger Generations. So ladies and gentleman please join us for this years WRESTLE REUNION!

JR BUNDY

TERRY THE FROG TOMKO

DELTA DAWN We will honor some of the past stars of All Star Wrestling. This year’s honorees are ASW Trans Canada Title

Moondog Manson vs Mr India (Champion)

Manson won the 1st. annual Johnny Canuck Battle Royal at the 10th Anniversary Show. That win earned him a title shot of his choosing. So he chose to face his friend Mr. India. These two started out wrestling together 20 years ago and have both headlined many shows. Moondog is a Hardcore Wrestling Legend but has surprised many people in the Pacific Northwest wit his ability to change styles. Once a former ASW Champion, Moondog is chomping at the bit to regain his title. Mr.India has vowed to maintain the ASW Trans-Canadian Championship and with your help he may very well leave the Alice McKay Building with the title around his waist! Grudge Match Teacher vs Student Special referee Terry “The Frog” Tomko

Gorgeous Michelle Starr vs Matt Xstatic

After being in one of the hardest matches on the 10th anniversary show and winning the ASW Cruiserweight Championship, Matt Xstatic then went on and tried to end the career of the Kobra Kai. Michelle Starr had seen enough and climbed through the ropes. What came next surprised the huge crowd in Cloverdale… Michelle Starr announced he was coming out of retirement for one night and was gonna face Matt Xtstaic in a student vs teacher match up. Michelle Starr Trained a young respectful Matt Xstatic but who he is facing at WRESTLE REUNION is nothing but egotistical.Can the old dog teach the young punk some respect or will the student put the teacher out to pasture! Girls Gone Wrestling Title

Bambi Hall(Champion) vs Chelsea Green (Laurel Van Ness from TNA)

What has blonde hair and fights? Well when Bamabi Hall the current GGW Champion faces the former GGW Champion Chelsea Green you the fans will see the answer to the above question. Both are very hard hitter and can grapple. Bambi has never backed down from a fight and in fact was the one who asked for Chelsea to return. Once and for all we will see who the queen of the ring is! ASW Tag Team Titles will be defended by Devastation vs The Voros Twins

The Voros Twins are back in ASW after a successful tour of Germany. Traveling the world and gaining experience is a true and tried way to make a name for your self. Voros have been to almost every major camp held by all the biggest names. Not only have they returned bigger and faster the Voros twins return to ASW ready to make history and become the Tag Team Champions. Devastation has been almost unstoppable everywhere the go. When Devastation enters the ring a certain dark cloud of fear usually follows in behind them leaving Pain and Suffering. Will we see New Champions or will Devastation reign Supreme! The Voros Twins are back in ASW after a successful tour of Germany. Traveling the world and gaining experience is a true and tried way to make a name for your self. Voros have been to almost every major camp held by all the biggest names. Not only have they returned bigger and faster the Voros twins return to ASW ready to make history and become the Tag Team Champions. Devastation has been almost unstoppable everywhere the go. When Devastation enters the ring a certain dark cloud of fear usually follows in behind them leaving Pain and Suffering. Will we see New Champions or will Devastation reign Supreme! Rookie sensation Clark Connors is in action against Azeem The Dream Clark Connors has hit ASW by storm and is making a name for himself. This Rookie sensation isn’t afraid to get in there and make the crowd want more with each and every blow. Azeem The Dream has taken notice of Clark and wants him escorted out of the ASW arena. Azeem wasn’t happy that he had to share the squared circle with the rookie and wants to make him pay. When Clark takes off his glasses the fans will cheer but Azeem will try to pounce. Can the rookie defeat the Dream or will Azeem make Clark just another stepping stone on his way to the top! Old Timers Match

Randy The Pimp Taylor vs Bruiser Joe

This is what everyone is ready to see. Legends are always a pleasure to have in the building but folks Randy The Pimp Taylor is not just in the building… The Pimp is ready to fight. Bruiser Joe is the Tag Team partner to the current ASW Legends Champion Mighty Iton. The Pimp has never backed down from a match. Bruiser is always ready for a fight so putting these two old school guys together just seems rite. Ladies and gentleman who is ready to see a classic old school slobberknocker! Meet and Greet the wrestlers after the show at Boston Pizza Cloverdale. Special thanks to our sponsors

King Tut Donair

Bros BBQ

Platinum Travel

SKM Media Security provided by Triple Crown K9 Security Tickets are on sale now www.allstarwrestling.ca 6047100872 $21 Front Row

$15.75 General Admission prices include GST. www.allstarwrestling.ca