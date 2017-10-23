Two wounded in Surrey shooting

SURREY RCMP are currently investigating a shooting in the 14300-block of Crescent Road in South Surrey that left two people wounded.

Police said that they responded to the shooting at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Monday (October 23). Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information. There may be road closure and traffic disruption during this time.

The investigation is still in its early stages.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca