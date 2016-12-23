Friday, December 23rd, 2016 | Posted by

World Sikh Organization condemns racist vandalism of Calgary gurdwara

gurdawarasahibTHE World Sikh Organization of Canada on Friday condemned the racist vandalism of the Sikh Society of Calgary that took place early on Thursday morning. The racist graffiti included a swastika and profanity.
In January 2015, a gurdwara in Edmonton was spray-painted with racist graffiti and, earlier this year, racist-anti Sikh posters were posted at the University of Alberta.
WSO Vice President for Alberta, and Calgary resident, Tejinder Singh Sidhu said, “While we are saddened to see the racist vandalism of the Sikh Society of Calgary, it comes at a time when we are seeing racist, Islamophobic and anti-Semitic vandalism in several places across Canada. These deplorable acts

Photo courtesy of CBC

Photo courtesy of CBC

are motivated by ignorance and all Canadians must stand in solidarity to ensure that racist and discriminatory rhetoric is loudly rejected. The Sikh community has always responded to such incidents with education and outreach and we will be doing so again this time with the support and cooperation of the local community.”
The WSO encourages community members to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity around gurdwaras to the authorities.

Short URL: http://www.voiceonline.com/?p=65744

Posted by on Dec 23 2016. Filed under Alberta, Breaking News, Canadian News, Top Stories. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Share It

Archives

E-PAPERS

indocanadian voice indocanadian voice
indocanadian voice realty indocanadian awaaz

Find Us On Social Media

Find Us On Social Media

Recently Added

Cedric Hughs