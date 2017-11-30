It’s a nice, hard-working man’s life that I have led: Salman

New Delhi (PTI): Salman Khan says he has a led a boring but hard-working life contrary to the perception about him in the media.

The actor said he still lives in a one-room apartment and some of the stories that are written about him in the press actually embarrass him.

“I think I have lived the most boring life. You have to come and live my life for one day to find it really hectic, really boring… I have been working from the age of 15-and- a-half and for 24 hours a day till ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, ‘Biwi No 1’ and ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. I have worked all my life.

“Whatever else you hear around, (I feel) many people have many shops to run. So, had all that you all (journalists) have written about me been true… I feel embarrassed. I live in a one-room apartment. It’s a nice, hard-working man’s life that I have led,” he said at the HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi.

Hollywood is rocked by several sexual harassment stories in the aftermath of revelations about Harvey Weinstein but Salman said he had never heard about casting couch in Bollywood.

“Sometimes these things are pushed so much that people tend to believe everyone (in the industry) is like that. And then a wrong woman is caught.

“But it is the most disgusting thing ever to exploit or use somebody to get them work. Man or woman. That in exchange of giving someone work, you take their advantage. It’s disgusting.

“I have been here for the longest time and my father (screenwriter Salim Khan) has been here. Till today, I have never heard someone come and say this straight out,” he said.

Salman said flirting is common but exploitation is abominable.

“I have never come across anything like that… Because if I had known, if someone – a lady or a man – comes up to me and says ‘This has happened with us’, I will take (the perpetrator) down to the cleaners.”