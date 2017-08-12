WHITE Rock RCMP are looking for witnesses to a serious assault that occurred on Saturday at 1:50 a.m. in the 15000-block of Marine Drive. Police were called to a fight in progress and located a male bleeding from multiple lacerations. The 26-year-old male victim was rushed by BC Ambulance to an area hospital where his condition has been upgraded from serious to stable.

A 21-year-old male from Abbotsford turned himself in to the Abbotsford Police.

Anyone who has information regarding this serious assault is asked to contact the White Rock RCMP at 778-593-3600 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text BCTIP to 274637. www.solvecrime.ca