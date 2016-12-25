Winter weather response plan update by City of Vancouver

THE current weather forecast is for snow to begin late Sunday night/early Monday morning before turning into rain by mid-afternoon on Monday. Consequently, City crews will be working throughout Sunday night with salters and plows to prepare, with the potential to add more staff and equipment if needed.

Additional crews will begin their shifts early Monday morning followed by more staff and equipment starting at 7 a.m. Hand salting crews will be out on the streets Monday morning in order to respond to any requests for service that come through 311 and VanConnect.

Check that catch basins near your home are clear of leaves, snow, and ice to help prevent flooding.

Vancouver property owners and occupants (tenants) are responsible for clearing snow and ice from sidewalks that surround their property by 10 a.m. the morning following a snowfall.

If you’re unable to clear your sidewalks, request help from a City Snow Angel, a group of volunteers who help seniors or people with mobility challenges. Use the VanConnect app or call 3-1-1 to request a Snow Angel.

Vancouver South Transfer Station free drop-off extended to December 31.

The recent atypical winter weather has resulted in citywide delays for City garbage and green bin collection. MMBC’s curbside recycling contractor, Smithrite, is also experiencing weather-related collection delays.

During this period of weather related collection delays, fees for extra garbage bags will be waived for residents whose regular collection has been missed.

In addition to the City’s ongoing collection efforts, our Vancouver South Transfer Station will accept household garbage from Vancouver residents (with valid ID) at no cost until December 31 (extended from the original dates of December 24, 26 and 27). This is only valid for non-commercial loads and does not include mattresses, furniture, and other items that are not a part of regular garbage collection.

Warming Centres

Due to the cold weather which has resulted in the Extreme Winter Response (EWR) shelters being activated from December 23-25, the City has re-opened three temporary warming centres to provide additional options for those wishing to sleep indoors.

The three centres will be open this evening from 9 p.m. and their locations are:

* Creekside Community Centre

* West End Community Centre

* The Hall at 1739 Venables (affiliated with Britannia Community Centre)