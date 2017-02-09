World Wide Web Consortium Home
Winter storm warning in effect for Sea to Sky – West Vancouver Upper Levels to Squamish

HAZARDOUS winter conditions are expected from Sea to Sky – West Vancouver Upper Levels to Squamish, says Environment Canada.

A Pacific front will continue to give snow and pockets of freezing rain Thursday night. Precipitation will taper off to a few flurries overnight as the front weakens.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

