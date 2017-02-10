World Wide Web Consortium Home
William Schneider charged with second-degree murder in death of Japanese student Natsumi Kogawa

Natsumi Kogawa with a suspect.

WILLIAM Victor Schneider, 49, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Japanese student Natsumi Kogawa.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on September 28, 2016, Vancouver Police discovered Kogawa’s body on the property of a Davie Street mansion near Nicola Street. She had been reported missing on September 12, 2016.

Natsumi Kogawa

Schneider was arrested by the RCMP in Vernon, B.C., on the same day that Kogawa’s body was located. At the time, he was charged with indignity to a human body. Crown Counsel has now laid an additional charge of second-degree murder. He remains in custody.

Police said that as the case is currently before the courts, there is no further information to share at this time.

