Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis delivers lesson in diversity with turban-tying and Bhangra

GURDEEP Pandher says he’s “citizen of the universe, born in village Siahar (Punjab), lives in Whitehorse, Yukon (Canada)” on his Facebook – and he has just got that universal recognition with his video teaching Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis how to wear a turban and then dance the Punjabi traditional dance, the Bhangra, in the city council chambers.

The seven-minute video has been featured on a raft of TV news shows.

Pandher, an author and dancer, moved to Canada in 2006 and has been living in the Yukon since 2012.

You can watch the video posted on his Facebook:

