Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis delivers lesson in diversity with turban-tying and Bhangra
GURDEEP Pandher says he’s “citizen of the universe, born in village Siahar (Punjab), lives in Whitehorse, Yukon (Canada)” on his Facebook – and he has just got that universal recognition with his video teaching Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis how to wear a turban and then dance the Punjabi traditional dance, the Bhangra, in the city council chambers.
The seven-minute video has been featured on a raft of TV news shows.
Pandher, an author and dancer, moved to Canada in 2006 and has been living in the Yukon since 2012.
You can watch the video posted on his Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GurdeepPandher/
Short URL: http://www.voiceonline.com/?p=66336
Posted by Rattan Mall on Jan 10 2017. Filed under Breaking News, Canadian News, Other, Top Stories. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry