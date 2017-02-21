WHITECAPS – Let the games begin: Champions League quarterfinals begin TODAY (Tuesday)!

Tonight in San Jose, Costa Rica, the quarterfinal round of the 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League kicks off with a clash between Costa Rican’s Deportivo Saprissa and Mexico’s CF Pachuca, before Vancouver Whitecaps FC hit the pitch on Wednesday night at Red Bull Arena.

See below for the complete quarterfinal schedule.

All matches will be streamed live on the CONCACAF Facebook Page for viewers in Canada.

Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League 2016/17 Quarterfinals 1st Leg Schedule

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

6 p.m. PT: Deportivo Saprissa (CRC) vs. CF Pachuca (MEX)

Wednesday, February 22, 2017

5 p.m. PT: New York Red Bulls (USA) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN)

7 p.m. PT: Tigres UANL (MEX) vs. Pumas UNAM (MEX)

Thursday, February 23, 2017

5 p.m. PT: FC Dallas (USA) vs. CD Arabe Unido (PAN)

Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League 2016/17 Quarterfinals 2nd Leg Schedule

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

7 p.m. PT: CF Pachuca (MEX) vs. Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)

Wednesday, March 1, 2017

5 p.m. PT: CD Arabe Unido (PAN) vs. FC Dallas (USA)

7 p.m. PT: Pumas UNAM (MEX) vs. Tigres UANL (MEX)

Thursday, March 2, 2017

7 p.m. PT: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN) vs. New York Red Bulls (USA) – tickets on sale NOW

Should they advance, Whitecaps FC would face Mexican side Pumas UNAM or Tigres UANL in the two-leg semifinals between March 14 and April 5, 2017. The two-leg final will then take place between April 19 and April 26, 2017.

An MLS team has never won the CONCACAF Champions League – a 24-team competition between the top clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.