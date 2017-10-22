Whitecaps FC to host San Jose Earthquakes in MLS Cup playoffs

VANCOUVER Whitecaps FC will host San Jose Earthquakes in the Knockout Round of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs this coming Wednesday, October 25. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. PT at BC Place – TV: TSN, RADIO: TSN 1040, MOBILE. Playoff tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.ca/whitecapsfc.

“We are proud of the season our team has had so far,” said Whitecaps FC President Bob Lenarduzzi. “We know that we’re underdogs in the playoffs, but this team has defied predictions. Our players are focused on making history for Vancouver, and that starts with a boisterous home crowd on Wednesday night at BC Place.”

Whitecaps FC finished in third place in the Western Conference with a 15-12-7 record. This is the fourth time that the ‘Caps have qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs, but the first time that they play the one-match Knockout Round at home. Whitecaps FC were previously on the road for the Knockout Round at LA Galaxy in 2012, and at FC Dallas in 2014, while receiving a bye to the Conference Semifinals in 2015.

San Jose are the sixth and final seed in the playoffs, having clinched their place with a 3-2 win over Minnesota United FC in their regular season finale. The ‘Caps and Quakes faced off twice during the 2017 season, with San Jose taking the first match 3-2 on March 11 at Avaya Stadium, and the two teams playing to a 1-1 draw on October 15 at BC Place.

Should Whitecaps FC defeat the Earthquakes on Wednesday, they will advance to the Conference Semifinals and host Cascadia rivals Seattle Sounders FC in the first leg this on Sunday, October 29, or Tuesday, October 31 at BC Place. Advanced tickets for that match are on sale now at ticketmaster.ca/whitecapsfc. The second leg of the Conference Semifinals will take place on Thursday, November 2 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

The winners of the Conference Semifinal series will advance to the Western Conference Championship series, which will also take place over two legs. The first leg will be on Tuesday, November 21, with the return leg on Thursday, November 30.

MLS Cup will be played on Saturday, December 9 at the home venue of the finalist with the best regular season record.

Season Ticket Members were emailed information on September 29 to secure their seats for the duration of the playoffs.

WHITECAPS FC 2017 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

Knockout Round

Wednesday, October 25: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m. at BC Place, Vancouver, BC



If Whitecaps FC advance:

Western Conference Semifinals vs. Seattle Sounders FC

First leg – Sunday, October 29 OR Tuesday, October 31 at BC Place, Vancouver, BC

Second leg – Thursday, November 2 at CenturyLink Field, Seattle, WA

Western Conference Championship

First Leg – Tuesday, November 2, 7 p.m.

Second Leg – Thursday, November 30, 7 p.m.

MLS Cup

Saturday, December 9, 1 p.m.