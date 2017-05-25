VANCOUVER Whitecaps FC announced on Wednesday that co-owner Jeff Mallett, on behalf of the club, will donate $25,000 to the #BuckUp for Mental Health campaign in support of Covenant House Vancouver. The $25,000 donation will be contributed if the goal of $50,000 is reached.

“Each year, Whitecaps FC fans have helped us raise thousands of dollars for Covenant House Vancouver through the #BuckUp for Mental Health campaign,” said Mallett. “This year, if fans help us reach our $50,000 goal, club ownership will contribute an additional $25,000, for a total of $75,000 to support mental health programs for youth in Vancouver.”

The fourth annual fundraising campaign, launched on May 12 will culminate at the ‘Caps match on Saturday, June 3, when Whitecaps FC take on Atlanta United FC at BC Place.

There are more ways than ever to get involved in #BuckUp for Mental Health:

1. Raffle – new this year is a raffle with only 1,000 tickets available at a cost of $20 each. The grand prize is a pair of roundtrip tickets anywhere WestJet flies. Order your raffle tickets online at www.whitecapsfc.com/raffle.

2. Auction – fans can bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and unique items with all proceeds benefiting the campaign and Covenant House Vancouver. Check out the auction online at www.whitecapsfc.com/auctions.

3. Donate – at the match on June 3 or online at www.whitecapsfc.com/buckup.

4. MLS and WFC2 players, led by Russell Teibert and Thomas Sanner, are also getting involved by hosting a car wash on Thursday, May 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT. Have your car washed by the players! Everyone who donates $50 at the car wash will receive a $50 Chevron gas gift card. More info can be found at www.whitecapsfc.com/carwash.

“A few dollars may not seem like much,” said Whitecaps FC president Bob Lenarduzzi, “but when we all come together for this worthwhile cause, we can make a big difference in the lives of some of the most vulnerable youth in our community.”

“I spent the first six and a half years of my life in foster care hoping I would find my forever family. Finally, we found each other,” said Andrew Teel, a Covenant House supporter who has raised almost $50,000 for the cause. “But most kids have to stay in foster care until they age out. That is why Covenant House is so important. It really does save lives.”

Funds raised through #BuckUp for Mental Health will be donated to Whitecaps FC community partner Covenant House Vancouver, who serve more than 1,300 homeless youth who access their services every year, many of whom struggle with mental illness.

To donate to #BuckUp for Mental Health in support of Covenant House Vancouver, or to order a raffle ticket or bid on an auction item, please visit whitecapsfc.com/buckup.