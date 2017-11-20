Do you know where your drinking water comes from?

How much do you know about your drinking water? It’s something we use every day, but we often don’t think much about where it came from or how it gets to our tap. It’s easy to forget that drinking water doesn’t just fall from the sky into our glass; in fact, there’s much more to the story.

While our region is surrounded by water, the water we see in the Pacific Ocean and the Fraser River is not the water we use for drinking. If you live in the Lower Mainland, your drinking water starts as rainfall and snowmelt in the mountainous areas called watersheds, located north of the cities. There are three watersheds: Capilano, Seymour and Coquitlam. They cover a vast area: together, they are 150 times the size of Stanley Park. The Metro Vancouver Regional District (Metro Vancouver) manages the watersheds to ensure availability of a regular supply of high-quality drinking water.

The watersheds are closed to the public for protection from pollution, erosion, fire and other hazards. Since the watersheds are protected and natural, our water starts in a much cleaner state than other areas where water is taken from publically accessible areas. This protection also helps preserve lots of forested land.

The rain and melting snow flows downhill through the watersheds’ creeks and streams into three large storage lakes – the Capilano, Seymour and Coquitlam Reservoirs. Each reservoir provides about one-third of the region’s drinking water. Water is stored year-round in the reservoirs. While rainfall refills the reservoirs during the winter and spring, dry periods and higher demand for water in the summer combine to lower the reservoirs’ water levels – and our drinking water supply.

The Capilano Reservoir in North Vancouver is the most westerly reservoir. Visitors can see the reservoir from the Cleveland Dam at the north end of Capilano River Regional Park.

The Seymour Reservoir is located in the North Shore Mountains. Although the reservoir is closed to public access, the forests south of the reservoir, called the Lower Seymour Conservation Reserve, are open to the public and offer many outdoor recreation experiences like hiking and biking.

Metro Vancouver also takes water from the Coquitlam Reservoir, which is contained by the Coquitlam Dam. The dam is owned and operated by BC Hydro. This reservoir sits just north of the city of Coquitlam and is visible only if hiking in the surrounding mountains or on a guided tour.

Our water may start as rain and snowmelt, but other steps are necessary to make it safe for drinking. Metro Vancouver treats drinking water to extremely high standards. First it is treated right as it leaves the reservoirs, in two modern water treatment plants.

The Seymour-Capilano Filtration Plant, the largest of its kind in Canada, can treat up to 1.8 billion litres of water per day. The Coquitlam Water Treatment Plant treats around 380 million litres of drinking water each day, about one-third of the total water supply delivered in the region.

Metro Vancouver conducts daily tests on our drinking water, analyzing about 30,000 samples per year. Water is tested at the reservoirs, through the water mains, and again in each municipality to ensure it’s clean and safe all the way to your tap.

Metro Vancouver delivers about one billion litres of drinking water each day (rising to over 1.5 billion in summer) to local governments using a network of over 500 kilometres of water mains. The water flows into local government distribution systems, from where it’s delivered to the taps of businesses and the Lower Mainland’s 2.5 million residents.

Operating this vast water system requires constant upgrades, improvements, maintenance and expansion, which add up to billions of dollars. By using less drinking water for daily activities, we can reduce demand and minimize the high costs required for new infrastructure.

You can find more information about our water system, and ideas for how to use less water, at www.welovewater.ca