WHAT’S UP (updated constantly)

(Monday)

VANCOUVER Councillor Hector Bremner, former Conservative MP Wai Young and media executive Kirk LaPointe. One of these three hopes to be the mayoral candidate for the Non-Partisan Association (NPA) to try and replace Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson in next year’s municipal election, reports the Globe and Mail. We will know which one of the three will go up against Robertson on February 21. They can sign up members until January 21. Although Bremner has reportedly signed up some 1,000 new members during the by-election campaign, Young should have little trouble signing up new members from the Chinese Canadian community that is a force to be reckoned with in the City. It would be interesting if she does end up with the nomination.