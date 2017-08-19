Dogs make very supportive listeners! On Saturday, August 19 from 2 pm – 3 pm at the George Mackie Library, Paws 4 Stories promotes improvement in children’s reading skills. When a child reads with a St. John’s Ambulance Therapy dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading. Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Space is limited! Please register by phone or in person after 10 am on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.

Babytime, Storytime and LEGO Club returns to the George Mackie Library during the second week of September. For more Fall programming at your local library, check out https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/

What else is happening at the George Mackie Library during the week of August 20 – 26, 2017?

Book Clubs

Thursday, August 24, 1 – 2:30 pm

Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided. This club meets on the fourth Thursday of the month.

Knit & Stitch

Friday, August 25, 2 pm – 4 pm – George Mackie Library

Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques, and good conversation.

Walk & Talk: Practice your English and Enjoy a Walk

Thursday, August 24, 7 pm – 8:30 pm

Practice speaking English and, meet new friends while enjoying weekly evening walks together.

COMING SOON!

Teen Night: Pizza and Games

Tuesday, August 29, 5 – 7 pm – George Mackie Library

Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English

Tuesdays, August 29, 1 pm – 5 pm

Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers – with all their needs – during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and Integration Services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in BC.