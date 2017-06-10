Support your Delta library. If you don’t mind the drive, the Delta Friends of the Library are having a Shred-a-thon for customers and community members where you can have your confidential information safely shredded. A 1800-Shredding truck will be outside the Tsawwassen Library entrance on Saturday, June 17 from 10 am – 2 pm. By donation. A tax receipt will be issued for donations over $20.

Teens! Do you need a quiet place to study? Come to your local Delta library during opening hours beginning Monday, June 5 and grab a seat to cram for your exams!

Parents – mark Saturday June 17 on your calendar! Paws 4 Stories is a free St. John’s Ambulance Therapy Dog community program where the dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud between 2 pm – 3 pm at the George Mackie Library. Because space is limited we ask that you register by phone or in person after 10 amon the day of the program for the 15-minute reading session. For ages 6+.

What’s happening at the George Mackie Library during the week of June 11 – 17?

Lego® Club

Thursdays until June 22, July 6 – August 10, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Love Lego®? We provide the LEGO®, you bring your imagination! Come play, create, and experiment. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

Paws 4 Stories

Saturday, May June 17, July 15, August 19, 2 pm – 3 pm

Paws 4 Stories is a St. John’s Ambulance Therapy Dog Community Service that promotes improvement in children’s reading skills. When a child reads with a dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading. Dogs make very supportive listeners! Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Space is limited! Please register by phone or in person after 10 am on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.

Wind Down to Bedtime Storytime

Thursdays until June 29, 7 pm – 7:30 pm – George Mackie Library

Is your child ready for bed? Not until they wind down at storytime! Join us every Thursday night for specially chosen bedtime stories, breathing exercises, songs and some sleepy yoga poses. Wear your pajamas and bring your favourite stuffy.

Teen Exam Cram

Monday, June 5 – June 24, opening hours

Exams coming up? Anxiety rising? Need to study? Come to your local Delta library and grab a seat to cram for your exam!

Next Chapter Book Club

Wednesday until June 14, 1 – 2 pm

The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with differing abilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends, and have fun in a relaxed community setting.

Book Clubs

Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 – 8:30 pm (June 13, July 11, August 8)

Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

Knit & Stitch

Fridays until August 25, 2 pm – 4 pm

Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques, and good conversation.

COMING SOON!

Poetry Night in Punjabi

Tuesdays, May June 20, July 18, August 15, 6:30 pm – 8 pm

Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. This evening is offered in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

Positively Canadian

Saturday, July 8, 2 pm – 3 pm

Learn interesting or quirky facts, stats and tips about Canada’s history, geography, people, culture and more in this fun and informative celebration of Canada’s 150th Birthday with Heather Pattullo, author of Positively Canadian: A Fun Guide to Canadian Language, Culture and History.