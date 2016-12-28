What’s Happening at the George Mackie Library during the week of January 1-14

What is happening at the George Mackie Library during the weeks of January 1 – 14, 2017? The Library is closed Sunday, January 1 and Monday, January 2 for New Years and many of our regular programs, such as Babytime, Storytime, Lego Club and Next Chapter Book Club begin again during the second week of January. For details of these programs and others offered during Winter 2017, check out www. fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events.

Seniors are invited to a Retirement Planning Workshop that will help them get ready for life after work. On Wednesday, January 11, from 6 – 7:30 pm, learn about financial practices and tools that can help you achieve your retirement goals, and maintain them.

Paws 4 Stories returns on Saturday, January 14, from 2 pm – 3 pm. Dogs make very supportive listeners! St. John’s Ambulance Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Space is limited! Please register by phone or in person after 10 am on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.

A new weekly program – Knit & Stitch – begins on Friday, January 20, from 2 pm – 4 pm. Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques, and good conversation.

Mindfulness Meditation Series – Meditation for Stress Management

Saturday, January 21, 3 pm – 4:30 pm

We all know how physical exercise is at the core of well-being. We take our body to the gym for burning those extra calories, toning the muscles and sweating out toxins. What about taking your brain to the gym? Did you know that chronic stress changes your brain structure and affects your physical and emotional well-being? Meditation is one self-empowerment tool that helps you take the brain to the gym and cleanse it from stress and other mental and emotional toxins that accumulate in our fast-paced lifestyles. Join Dr. Suman Kollipara for a session to know more about the Science of Stress and the Neuroscience of Meditation. Take home some of the tools and techniques of Self Compassion Healing Meditation to exercise your brain and to relax and rejuvenate.

Teen Volunteer Fair

Wednesday, January 25, 3 pm – 5:30 pm

Are you a teen looking to volunteer or complete your required 30 hours? Come to the library to meet local organizations needing volunteers, gather information and do some networking.

Mindfulness Meditation Series – Meditation for Emotional Intelligence

Saturday, January 28, 3 pm – 4:30 pm

Emotions – the foundation of human life – often suffocate us and drain all our energy reserves, taking us on a roller coaster ride. Let’s train our brains to choose our emotions. Did you know that toxic emotions not only affect your relationships, but also change your brain? Meditation is a surfboard that helps you ride the waves of emotions with ease to nurture enriching relationships and for peak performance in all aspects of life. Join Dr. Suman Kollipara for a session to know more about the Science of Stress and the Neuroscience of Meditation. Take home some of the tools and techniques of Self Compassion Healing Meditation to exercise your brain and create positive emotions.