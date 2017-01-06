What’s happening at the Delta Libraries during the week of January 8-14?

Regular programs – Babytime, Storytimes, etc. – have begun again at your local Delta library. Check out our Events at https://fvrl.bibliocommons.com/events/; there’s something for everyone. Below are some highlights.

Knit & Stitch

Mondays, January 9 – April 24, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm (except Feb 13, Apr 17) – Ladner Pioneer Library

Wednesdays, January 11 – April 26, 7 pm – 8 pm – Tsawwassen Library

Fridays, January 20 – April 28, 2 pm – 4 pm (except April 14) – George Mackie Library

Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques, and good conversation.

Spanish Conversation Circle

Tuesdays, January 10 – April 25, 7 pm – 8:30 pm – Tsawwassen Library

Join our free drop-in Spanish Conversation Circle for adults who want to meet people and practice speaking Spanish in a friendly, relaxed environment.

Paws 4 Stories

Wednesdays, January 11 – May 31, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – Tsawwassen Library

Saturdays, January 14, February 18, March 4, April 8, 2 pm – 3 pm – George Mackie Library

Paws 4 Stories is a St. John’s Ambulance Therapy Dog Community Service that promotes improvement in children’s reading skills. When a child reads with a dog, they start to relax and forget about feeling nervous about reading. Dogs make very supportive listeners! Therapy dogs and their volunteers will listen to children who want to practice reading aloud. This is a free program for ages 6 and up. Space is limited! Please register by phone or in person after 10 am on the day of the program for your 15-minute reading session.

Retirement Planning: Ready for Life After Work

Wednesday, January 11, 6 pm – 7:30 pm – George Mackie Library

Saturday, January 21, 11 am – 12:30 pm – Ladner Pioneer Library

Wednesday, January 25, 6 pm – 7:30 pm – Tsawwassen Library

A workshop on planning your retirement using various financial planning strategies. Learn about financial practices and tools that can help you achieve your retirement goals, and maintain them!

COMING UP!

Mindfulness Meditation Series – Meditation for Stress Management

Saturday, January 21, 3 pm – 4:30 pm – George Mackie Library

Saturday, February 4, 3 pm – 4:30 pm – Ladner Pioneer Library

We all know how physical exercise is at the core of well-being. We take our body to the gym for burning those extra calories, toning the muscles and sweating out toxins. What about taking your brain to the gym? Did you know that chronic stress changes your brain structure and affects your physical and emotional well-being? Meditation is one self-empowerment tool that helps you take the brain to the gym and cleanse it from stress and other mental and emotional toxins that accumulate in our fast-paced lifestyles. Join Dr. Suman Kollipara for a session to know more about the Science of Stress and the Neuroscience of Meditation. Take home some of the tools and techniques of Self Compassion Healing Meditation to exercise your brain and to relax and rejuvenate.

Teen Volunteer Fair

Wednesday, January 25, 3 pm – 5:30 pm – George Mackie Library

Are you a teen looking to volunteer or complete your required 30 hours? Come to the library to meet local organizations needing volunteers, gather information and do some networking.

Teen Community Emergency Response Team Training (C.E.R.T.)

Monday, January 30, 9 am – 5 pm – Ladner Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Drive, Ladner

Calling Delta teens in grade 10 – 12! Get trained for emergencies and earn seven volunteer hours on September’s Non-Instructional Day. Learn to protect yourself, your family and your friends in case of a disaster. In partnership with Corporation of Delta Emergency Services. Registration is required. Call604-594-8155 or email Sylvia at shampton@fvrl.bc.ca.