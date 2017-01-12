What’s happening at the Delta libraries during the week of January 15-21

Retirement Planning: Ready for Life After Work *highly recommended by customers who attended the session at George Mackie Library this week!

Saturday, January 21, 11 am – 12:30 pm – Ladner Pioneer Library

Wednesday, January 25, 6 pm – 7:30 pm – Tsawwassen Library

A workshop on planning your retirement using various financial planning strategies. Learn about financial practices and tools that can help you achieve your retirement goals, and maintain them!

http://ow.ly/1jMT307USL1

Mindfulness Meditation Series – Meditation for Stress Management

Saturday, January 21, 3 pm – 4:30 pm – George Mackie Library

We all know how physical exercise is at the core of well-being. We take our body to the gym for burning those extra calories, toning the muscles and sweating out toxins. What about taking your brain to the gym? Did you know that chronic stress changes your brain structure and affects your physical and emotional well-being? Meditation is one self-empowerment tool that helps you take the brain to the gym and cleanse it from stress and other mental and emotional toxins that accumulate in our fast-paced lifestyles. Join Dr. Suman Kollipara for a session to know more about the Science of Stress and the Neuroscience of Meditation. Take home some of the tools and techniques of Self Compassion Healing Meditation to exercise your brain and to relax and rejuvenate.

http://ow.ly/Yaaa307USUS

Knit & Stitch (NEW PROGRAM AT THE GEORGE MACKIE LIBRARY)

Fridays, January 20 – April 28, 2 pm – 4 pm (except April 14) – George Mackie Library

Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques, and good conversation.

http://ow.ly/8oKk307WFZU

Family Stories

Monday, January 16 – Friday, February 17 – All Delta Libraries

What’s year earliest childhood memory? Where was the most unusual place you have lived? Describe a quirky or interesting relative! In Celebration of Family Literacy Day, Canada’s 150thAnniversary and BC Family Day, Delta Libraries invite families to write their stories and share a little of their heritage. Submit your story during this time or come as a family and write a story together at the Library! Space, material and suggestions will be available on Family Literacy Day (Friday, January 27), or on SD37’s January non-instructional day (Monday, January 30). Stories should be 250 – 500 words in length. All stories submitted will be entered to win draw prizes, which include passes for the Greenheart Canopy TreeWalk at UBC, passes for bowling at Uncle Buck’s at Tsawwassen Mills, Richmond Paintball and Delta Parks and Recreation. Your entry may be recorded through audio or video for a montage of stories to be displayed during Delta’s Heritage Fair in April 2017.

COMING SOON!

Mindfulness Meditation Series – Meditation for Emotional Intelligence

Saturday, January 28, 3 pm – 4:30 pm – George Mackie Library

Saturday, February 18, 3 pm – 4:30 – Ladner Pioneer Library

Emotions – the foundation of human life – often suffocate us and drain all our energy reserves, taking us on a roller coaster ride. Let’s train our brains to choose our emotions. Did you know that toxic emotions not only affect your relationships, but also change your brain? Meditation is a surfboard that helps you ride the waves of emotions with ease to nurture enriching relationships and for peak performance in all aspects of life. Join Dr. Suman Kollipara for a session to know more about the Science of Stress and the Neuroscience of Meditation. Take home some of the tools and techniques of Self Compassion Healing Meditation to exercise your brain and create positive emotions.

http://ow.ly/Yaaa307USUS

Teen Community Emergency Response Team Training (C.E.R.T.)

Monday, January 30, 9 am – 5 pm – Ladner Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Drive, Ladner

Calling Delta teens in grade 10 – 12! Get trained for emergencies and earn seven volunteer hours on September’s Non-Instructional Day. Learn to protect yourself, your family and your friends in case of a disaster. In partnership with Corporation of Delta Emergency Services. Registration is required. Call 604-594-8155 or email Sylvia at shampton@fvrl.bc.ca.

http://ow.ly/jW8P307V3N4

Teen Volunteer Fair

Wednesday, February 8, 3 pm – 5:30 pm – Ladner Pioneer Library

Are you a teen looking to volunteer or complete your required 30 hours? Come to the library to meet local organizations needing volunteers, gather information and do some networking.

http://ow.ly/5qfY307V06l