WALLY Oppal is – are you ready for this? – a shareholder in International Herbs Medical Marijuana Ltd.

Vancouver’s Sun’s columnist Ian Mulgrew wrote a very riveting piece on former attorney general Oppal on Tuesday. It’s a must-read.

Oppal, who was appointed to the Supreme Court of British Columbia in 1985 and to the British Columbia Court of Appeal in 2003, is an amazingly active person at age 77. His opinions are sought the world over and Mulgrew does a brilliant job of interviewing him.

But the most interesting part was the following:

“He has not been busier – chancellor of Thompson Rivers University, mediator, arbitrator, negotiator in a New Delhi property dispute, lobbyist for a Chinese city seeking an Air Canada route …”

And there’s more…