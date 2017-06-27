NEW Westminster Police Department are appealing for witnesses following two stabbings in the City on June 25 (Sunday).

Police were dispatched to Royal Columbian Hospital where one man was being treated for a stab wound. The victim was attacked in the unit block of 8th Street near the bus loop at approximately 9:30 p.m. The suspect allegedly engaged the victim in conversation before stabbing him and fleeing the scene.

Approximately 20 minutes later, a second victim was stabbed in the 700-block of Columbia Street. A suspect, who police believe was responsible for both attacks, was quickly arrested. Both victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“There are no apparent connections between the victims and the assailant,” stated Sgt. Jeff Scott, “These appear to be unprovoked attacks and we are urging witnesses to come forward.”

The suspect, 35-year-old New Westminster resident Jonathan Jennings, has been charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

He remains in custody for his next court appearance on July 5.

Anyone who knows about the case and has not yet spoken to officers is asked to call the non-emergency line at 604-525-5411.