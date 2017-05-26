THE New Westminster Police Department is issuing an urgent warning about a lethal strain of drug circulating in New Westminster. One person has died from the unknown drug and another is in critical condition. Both individuals purchased the drug in pill form from the same street drug dealer.

“The community should be concerned,” said Sgt. Jeff Scott. “Drug users who don’t feel well are advised to seek medical attention immediately.”

The New Westminster Police Department are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 604-525-5411.