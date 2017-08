GATKA teams from Australia, New Zealand, England, Italy, U.S. and Canada descended on New Westminster last week to take part in the 2nd Annual Miri Piri Gatka Tournament. There were more than 200 participants at the two-day event that was hosted by Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar in New Westminster.

Gatka Teams:

Gatka Federation of Canada Gatka Association BC Akal Khalsa Sikh Martial Art (Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, Surrey) Mata Sahib Kaur Gatka Akhara Akali Fulla Singh Gatka Akhara (Gurmat Center, Abbotsford) Akal Khalsa Jangi Gatka Akhara (Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar, New Westminster) Dashmesh Gatka Akhara (Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar, Surrey) Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib (Surrey) Guru Ki Fooj Gatka Akhara (Lynden, Washington) Guru Nanak Gursikh Gurdwara Guru Nanak Parkash Gurdwara GAD (Guru Angad Dev Elementary School) Khalsa School Newton (Surrey) Khalsa School Old Yale Road Campus (Surrey) Akal Khalsa Sikh Martial Arts Academy (Oakland, New Zealand) Gatka Federation Australia Gatka Federation UK Sikh Academy, Surrey Italy Gatka Akhara

Shashter Spinning:

Under 12 years boys:

1st.Tarantej Singh (Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar, Surrey)

2nd Bhavkhandan Singh (Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, Surrey)

3rd. Arjun Singh Sidhu (Gurdwara Dashmesh Darbar, Surrey)

14 years up boys:

1st. Arden Singh (Italy)

2nd. Amitgyot Singh (Dukh Niwaran, Surrey)

3rd Harjoven Singh (New Zealand)

Girls:

1st Milanjit Kaur (Mata Sahib Kaur Gatka Akhara, Surrey)

2nd Marleena Kaur (Gurdwara Sukh Sagar New Westminster)

2nd Harkeerat Kaur (Gurdwara Sukh Sagar New Westminster)

3rd Prabhjot Kaur (Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran, Surrey)

Finals:

9-11 boys:

Harvir Singh (Gurdwara Dukh Niwaran Surrey) Harman Singh (Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, Surrey) Hardial Singh

12-14 boys:

Ranvir Singh (Akali Fulla Singh Gatka Akhara) Bhavjit Singh (Guru Angad Dev Elementary School, Surrey) Gurkirat Singh(Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar, NewWestminster)

15-17 boys:

1.Amarpreet Singh Bassi (Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar, NewWestminster)

Jagvir Singh (Gatka Fedration of Canada) Amityot Singh (Gudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib, Surrey)

18-21 male: