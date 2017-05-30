BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver on Tuesday welcomed Premier Christy Clark’s willingness to work across party lines.

In a statement, Weaver said: “I welcome Premier Clark’s announcement today that she intends to recall the legislature as soon as possible, so that we can move forward with creating a stable minority government that delivers on key issues for British Columbians.

“What is most important for me in her statement was that the Premier Clark has signalled her willingness to work across party lines as we move forward. This new form of politics is what voters asked for in this election, and we are committed to doing our part to make that happen. Our agreement to support a B.C. NDP government is an important aspect of collaboration in this new political era, but cross-partisan work is not limited to it.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do politics differently in BC, and we take our responsibility to deliver this change for British Columbians very seriously.

“It was a difficult decision for the B.C. Green caucus to determine who to ultimately support in forming government. We had very constructive negotiations with both parties, and we are grateful for the seriousness with which the B.C. Liberals approached our negotiations.

“I value the positive working relationship that Premier Clark and I maintained in previous sessions, where we were able to work together to advance important public policy issues. I look forward to continuing that relationship in the weeks and months ahead.”