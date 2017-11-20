CBC welcomes public to annual Open House and Food Bank Day

KICKING off the holiday season, CBC Vancouver will once again welcome thousands of community members into its broadcast centre on December 1 for its annual Open House and Food Bank Day.

As part of this beloved tradition, guests can take a tour of the newsroom, watch live broadcasts featuring musical guests,and meet local and national CBC hosts and reporters such as Rick Cluff, Gloria Macarenko, Stephen Quinn, Dan Burritt, Johanna Wagstaffe, Andrew Chang and others as they raise funds for the food banks of B.C.

“In an age of mistrust and uncertainty in the media, it’s more important than ever to welcome the community into the home of their public broadcaster so they can see how the news is made and meet the people who report it,” says Johnny Michel, senior managing director, CBC British Columbia and Alberta. “And this day is such a wonderful opportunity to be reminded of the generosity of British Columbians who donate so much each year to support food banks across the province.”

In recent years, Open House and Food Bank Day has raised over $4 million for the food banks of B.C. This year, CBC Vancouver aims to raise more than ever. While food bank volunteers will be accepting cash donations in person and over the phone on December 1, people can also give online right now at cbc.ca/openhouse.

The schedule for CBC / Radio-Canada’s Open House and Food Bank Day on December 1 at 700 Hamilton Street includes:

Live Radio One broadcasts – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Early Edition with Rick Cluff with musical guests Chor Leoni Men’s Choir and The Sojourners from 6 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

B.C. Almanac with Gloria Macarenko & North by Northwest with Sheryl MacKay with musical guests Company B Jazz Band and The Vancouver Bach Children’s Chorus from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On The Coast with Stephen Quinn with musical guests Rich Hope and the Yuletide Wailers from 3 p.m to 6 p.m.

Newsroom tours – 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tour the newsroom and radio studios where programs are made and meet national and local CBC hosts and reporters.

CBC Kids in the Atrium – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daniel Tiger from CBC Kids will be here to meet the little ones!

For more information about CBC/Radio-Canada’s Open House and Food Bank Day or to donate, visit cbc.ca/openhouse