Port Moody welcomes CP Holiday Train with a variety of fun, free activities for all ages

PORT MOODY: The City of Port Moody invites the community to enjoy free, family-friendly activities on Sunday, December 17, 2017 to celebrate the arrival of the CP Holiday Train.

The event kicks off with a free family skate from 1-2:30pm at the Port Moody Recreation Complex. Starting at 2pm, young and old alike can enjoy great food, fun activities, and holiday music indoors at the Port Moody Recreation Complex, and outdoors near the tennis courts.

Family Skate

1-2:30pm, Port Moody Recreation Complex (300 Ioco Road)

Get on the ice and take a lap around Arena 2 at our free Family Skate. The Skate Shop opens at 12pm, and limited rentals are available. Admission is limited – first come, first skate!

Activities, Snacks, and Santa

2-4:30pm, Recreation Complex Wellness Room (300 Ioco Road)

Stop by the Wellness Room and decorate a cookie, get your face painted, and make festive crafts. Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, snack on some popcorn, and enjoy festive caroling.

Games, Entertainment, and Frosty

2-4:30pm, Recreation Complex Gymnasium (300 Ioco Road)

Come to the gym for games and activities. Artist Caretaker in Residence Ryan Mellors will wow you with his juggling skills. Make a festive button, and look for the SHARE Bear and Frosty the Snowman for a fun photo op! This is also your last chance to pick up some Canada 150 swag.

Holiday Music and Bonfire

2-4:30pm, behind the Recreation Complex (300 Ioco Road)

Cozy up next to the roaring bonfire and grab a cup of hot chocolate and a bowl of chili (by donation), or a hotdog and pop (set price, cash only). Enjoy live music from the Port Moody Brass Ensemble, Moody Middle Choir, and Port Moody Community Band.

CP Holiday Train

4:20-5:15pm, behind the Recreation Complex (300 Ioco Road)

The CP Holiday Train is scheduled to roll in behind the Recreation Complex at 4:20pm. Decked out in thousands of lights, this train travels across Canada raising money and food for local food banks. Alan Doyle (of Great Big Sea fame) and the Beautiful Band will perform from 4:45-5:15pm. In the spirit of holiday giving, please bring a cash or healthy food donation for SHARE Family and Community Services.

