Watch making of ‘Dangal’ in Virtual Reality

Mumbai (IANS): A virtual making of superstar Aamir Khan’s latest release “Dangal” — which has set the box office on fire — lets fans go through an experience straight from the sets of the film.

The makers of the film have collaborated with filmmaker Anand Gandhi, who has produced a new Virtual Reality (VR) film which gives an insider’s view on how the movie was created.

Aamir allowed special access to the ElseVR team to follow him on location in Haryana and Mumbai for a VR film, which is already finding eyeballs in the online space.

The film allows you to feel what it’s like to be a part of the film crew and see everything from a first person perspective.

From dance rehearsals to the sets being built to Aamir’s excruciating workout regime, the experience gives viewers an all-access pass into the “Dangal” team’s life.

Gandhi’s Memesys has been designing high-end VR experiences for over a year now. Their VR magazine is scheduled to launch next month.