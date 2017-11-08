Search warrants executed in Langley and Surrey into drug trafficking and organized crime

THE Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC), with support from Langley and Surrey RCMP, as well as assistance from the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team (LMD-ERT), on Wednesday morning executed several search warrants in the area of Langley and Surrey in relation to significant alleged drug trafficking and organized crime activity.

Police said it was too early to speculate on what charges Crown may lay, however, the investigation is focused around alleged drug trafficking and organized crime activity.

A total of eight people were arrested in relation to these search warrants. The investigation into the activity of this criminal group remains ongoing and there is no further information that police are able to publicly provide at this time.

“Today’s search warrants are in relation to an ongoing CFSEU-BC investigation into the alleged drug and gang activity of a lower mainland criminal group with ties throughout western Canada. The evidence seized in the execution of these search warrants will greatly disrupt and impact the illegal activity of this criminal group and its associates. Thus, having a major impact on the overall gang landscape and any potential threat to public safety”, said Sgt. Brenda Winpenny, CFSEU-BC spokesperson.