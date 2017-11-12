Wind warning for Metro Vancouver

ENVIRONMENT Canada has issued a wind warning in effect for:

* City of Vancouver – including Burnaby and New Westminster

* Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

* Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

* North Shore – including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.

A low pressure system over the Pacific will rapidly intensify Sunday night as it approaches the B.C. south coast. This low is forecast to make landfall in the general vicinity of Tofino near midday Monday.

Ahead of this low, strong southerly winds are expected to the south of the track of the low, which means almost the entire south coast.

Exposed coastal sections will experience southerly winds of 70 to 80 km/h by late Monday morning. The winds will ease later in the afternoon.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Wind warnings are issued when there is a significant risk of damaging winds.