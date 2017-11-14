Wind and rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver

ENVIRONMENT Canada on Tuesday morning issued a wind and rainfall warning for Metor Vancouver.

The wind warning is for:

* City of Vancouver – including Burnaby and New Westminster

* Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

* Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

* North Shore – including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.

A strong cold front will approach the South Coast Tuesday evening. Ahead of the cold front, strong southeasterly winds of 70 gusting to 90 km/h will develop over exposed coastal sections and the southern sections of Howe Sound.

Winds will ease overnight as the cold front moves out of the region.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

The rainfall warning is for:

* Metro Vancouver – northeast including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge

Rain, at times heavy, is expected.

A cold front approaching the South Coast will bring heavy rain to the region on Tuesday through the night. Rainfall amounts of 50 mm are expected by Wednesday morning.