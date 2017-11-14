Wind warning in effect for Metro Vancouver

ENVIRONMENT Canada says there’s a wind warning in effect for

City of Vancouver – including Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – southeast including Surrey and Langley

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

North Shore – including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.

A strong cold front will approach the South Coast this evening. Ahead of the cold front, strong southeasterly winds of 70 gusting to 90 km/h will develop over exposed coastal sections and the southern sections of Howe Sound.

Winds will ease overnight as the cold front moves out of the region.

High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.