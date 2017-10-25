2018 Volkswagen Passat: Much Loved Sedan Keeps Impressing!

By Autoreviewman

For the 2018 model year, the Volkswagen Passat continues on as one of the best sedans in its class. It is smart, beautifully made and extremely good value for money. The Passat is now available in three trim levels in Canada, with a choice of two engines at each level. A 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-4 is the base engine, teamed with a 6-speed automatic. It’s rated at 170 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. There is also a more powerful 280 horsepower V6 engine with 258 lb-ft of torque. Transmission choices range from either a six speed manual transmission, through to a six speed automatic with Tiptronic manual control, or a very fast acting six-speed DSG automatic on the V6. The Passat is a smart, conservative looking car, the more upright styling giving excellent access and visibility. The four-bar front grille, LED headlights and taillights add sophistication, and class to this pretty four –door sedan.

The optional Driver Assistance Package for an additional $1,350, is highly recommended. It includes adaptive cruise control, which keeps a pre-set distance from the vehicle in front; lane assist that warns and assists you back if you cross the line; park distance control that sound a an audio alert if you are too close proximity to other objects or vehicles. There is also a self-parking feature that allows the Passat to park itself either parallel or perpendicularly using sensors.

Seats are firm, yet comfortable and offer good lumbar support. There is plenty of interior space while the rear has a roomy 60/40 folding rear seat with a folding armrest and a pass through. The trunk has an Easy open feature and provided an impressive amount of cargo space.

On the road, the Passat’s V6 engine proves to be a smooth unit with ample torque in the mid-range, where it’s needed. The V6 makes 280 horsepower and 258 lb.-ft. of torque, it is more than ample for all driver’s need. Do a lot of highway miles, then the V6 is superbly suited for this, offering fast accelerates and has a wide power band. The electric power steering is precise, and very good highway stability makes it an excellent long-distance machine. In short, nothing to really complain about, the V6 is a bit heavier on fuel, but offers considerably more power. Highly recommended.

2018 Volkswagen Passat Highline Price as tested; $39,095 Plus freight, PDI and AC Tax.