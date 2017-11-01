Volkswagen Golf Alltrack: 2017 Canadian Car of the Year winner

Volkswagen’s Golf Alltrack, is a compact All Wheel Drive crossover/wagon, an offshoot of the Sportwagen Highline model. Sitting slightly higher than the Sportwagen, with mild body cladding, fender flares, and Volkswagen 4Motion All-Wheel Drive system, it arrives with a few changes for the 2018 model year. It has already received a number of accolades. Bagging, in particular the 2017 AJAC Canadian Car of the Year Award. This versatile five seater offers some updated styling tweaks and the availability of a manual transmission option for sporty drivers. There are new front and rear bumpers, new halogen headlights with LED daytime running lights and LED taillights. The Alltrack also adds a high end Fender audio system to its list of standard features, along with paddle shifters in cars with the six-speed automatic transmission. The Alltrack is powered by the same engine as found in the rest of the Golf lineup, namely, a 1.8L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 170 hp and uprated to 200 lb-ft of torque, mated to either a six-speed automatic, or the new six speed manual transmission. The Alltrack uprated suspension comprises of longer springs and shocks to raise the ride height all of 20mm. The interior is a smart blend of sleek, efficient design. It is a roomy cabin with lots of space for all occupants and of course the wagon format allows it great flexibility with cargo carrying with the 60/40 flat folding rear seats. The Alltrack spec includes power driver’s seat, ambient interior lighting, automatic headlights, chrome exterior trim, leather upholstery, panoramic sunroof, sports seats, rain-sensing wipers and navigation. Also added is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration and leather trim for the steering wheel, shifter and parking brake lever, and a 6.5-inch touchscreen, passive keyless entry and satellite radio. In summing up, the Golf Alltrack is a rather clever idea. You get the attributes of a mild off-road SUV in a more car-like package, and, bests of all it feels like a Golf. It can get a little pricy, but then again you do get an excellent high quality cabin, and extras such as 4Motion AWD system and the brilliant driver-assistance features

Highly recommended and with 2017 AJAC (Automotive Journalist Association of Canada ) Car of the Year award under its belt, the Volkswagen Alltrack must be considered if the specification meets your needs.

2018 Volkswagen Alltrack: Priced from $35.295. Price as tested $38,215 plus freight, PDI ($1625), and excise tax.