VOICE’S famous photographer CHANDRA BODALIA has passed away after a long, brave fight against throat cancer.

Chandra was a legend in his own lifetime.

He was by far the most well-known photojournalist in the community, indeed, more well-known than any other media personality – with even former prime ministers Jean Chretien, Paul Martin and Stephen Harper knowing him personally.

His passion for photography was unsurpassed. He could be at a host of functions and events in just one evening – and his photos would appear in every South Asian publication.

His passing away is a tremendous, indeed, irreplaceable loss for the community. There will never be another photojournalist like him.

He was warm and friendly with a unique sense of humour – a really lovable person.