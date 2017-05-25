VOICE’S famous photographer CHANDRA BODALIA has passed away after a long, brave fight against throat cancer.
He was 68.
Chandra was a legend in his own lifetime.
He was by far the most well-known photojournalist in the community, indeed, more well-known than any other media personality – with even former prime ministers Jean Chretien, Paul Martin and Stephen Harper knowing him personally.
His passion for photography was unsurpassed. He could be at a host of functions and events in just one evening – and his photos would appear in every South Asian publication.
His passing away is a tremendous, indeed, irreplaceable loss for the community. There will never be another photojournalist like him.
He was warm and friendly with a unique sense of humour – a really lovable person
He is survived by his loving wife Nirmilla Bodalia; parents Nagindas Bodalia and Chanchalben Bodalia; daughter Mona Bodalia-Dale and son-in-law Richard Dale; son Vimal Bodalia; grandchildren Thomas Arjai Dale and Isaiah Nathaniel Dale; as well as siblings Vinod Bodalia, Bhartiben Gandhi and Jayesh Bodalia.
FUNERAL ON WEDNESDAY
Chandra’s son Vimal posted the following message on his Facebook:
Our beloved father, Chandra Bodalia, passed away on May 24th, 2017 at the age of 68.
Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, May 31st, 2017 at Riverside Funeral Home, 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta, at 1:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, please use one of the following links to donate to the charities that were close to his heart. A donation box will be made available at the funeral.
BC Children’s Hospital Foundation:
https://secure.bcchf.ca/SuperheroPages/main.cfm…
http://donate.bccancerfoundation.com/site/TR/Events/Fuse…
MICHAEL de Jong, MLA for Abbotsford West, in a statement said: “This morning we lost a good friend and member of the community, Chandra Bodalia. Chandra was a cheerful and faithful recorder and compiler of the pictorial history of the South Asian community throughout the lower mainland. From Vaisakhi celebrations, to weddings, to events, and functions, he would be there with his shutter clicking – recording and preserving the memories of generations.
“Chandra didn’t distinguish between royalty and regular folks, devoting the same care and attention to all the people and scenes he photographed. As one who knew hard work and sacrifice, he believed it important that the work and sacrifices of others be recorded and acknowledged. Through his lens he caught the smiles and tears of a generation.
“I was proud to call Chandra my friend, and he will be missed by so many of us. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family and many friends.”
The death of a “Gentle Giant”
‘The light has gone out of our lives and there is darkness everywhere. I do not know what to tell you and how to say it. Our beloved Chandra, as we called him, is no more.’ Those famous words of [Indian Prime Minister] Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on the death of Mahatma Gandhi certainly ring in my ear today.
Chandra dedicated his life to selfless service to the Indo Canadian Community through freelance photography for past 40 years. He had a very affable and pleasant personality and thus he was liked by everyone young and old. His commitment, passion, energy, creativity to cover all significant events of Indo-Canadian community cannot be compared to any other being.
Chandra was a very humble, selfless, talented, down to earth, yet very well -known Samaj Sewak . At least for last 40 years he has helped countless number of organizations and institutions in Vancouver with his art work.
His sacrifice is beyond any one’s imagination. And the most exceptional thing is Chandra was doing all this work freelance PRO BONO- “Done or undertaken for the public good without any payment or compensation’.
There was one Chandra on earth and one in the sky. You will now be shining as Chandra from sky every day.
So rest in PEACE, dear Chandra. Love you always, Chandra. God bless your soul, Chandra!