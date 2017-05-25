VOICE’S famous photographer CHANDRA BODALIA has passed away after a long, brave fight against throat cancer.

He was 68.

Chandra was a legend in his own lifetime.

He was by far the most well-known photojournalist in the community, indeed, more well-known than any other media personality – with even former prime ministers Jean Chretien, Paul Martin and Stephen Harper knowing him personally.

His passion for photography was unsurpassed. He could be at a host of functions and events in just one evening – and his photos would appear in every South Asian publication.

His passing away is a tremendous, indeed, irreplaceable loss for the community. There will never be another photojournalist like him.

He was warm and friendly with a unique sense of humour – a really lovable person

He is survived by his loving wife Nirmilla Bodalia; parents Nagindas Bodalia and Chanchalben Bodalia; daughter Mona Bodalia-Dale and son-in-law Richard Dale; son Vimal Bodalia; grandchildren Thomas Arjai Dale and Isaiah Nathaniel Dale; as well as siblings Vinod Bodalia, Bhartiben Gandhi and Jayesh Bodalia.

FUNERAL ON WEDNESDAY

Chandra’s son Vimal posted the following message on his Facebook:

Our beloved father, Chandra Bodalia, passed away on May 24th, 2017 at the age of 68.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, May 31st, 2017 at Riverside Funeral Home, 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta, at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please use one of the following links to donate to the charities that were close to his heart. A donation box will be made available at the funeral.

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation:

https://secure.bcchf.ca/SuperheroPages/main.cfm…



http://donate.bccancerfoundation.com/site/TR/Events/Fuse… BC Cancer Foundation:

MICHAEL de Jong, MLA for Abbotsford West, in a statement said: “This morning we lost a good friend and member of the community, Chandra Bodalia. Chandra was a cheerful and faithful recorder and compiler of the pictorial history of the South Asian community throughout the lower mainland. From Vaisakhi celebrations, to weddings, to events, and functions, he would be there with his shutter clicking – recording and preserving the memories of generations.

“Chandra didn’t distinguish between royalty and regular folks, devoting the same care and attention to all the people and scenes he photographed. As one who knew hard work and sacrifice, he believed it important that the work and sacrifices of others be recorded and acknowledged. Through his lens he caught the smiles and tears of a generation.

“I was proud to call Chandra my friend, and he will be missed by so many of us. Our thoughts, prayers and condolences are with his family and many friends.”