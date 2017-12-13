Violence between two groups of young South Asians in Brampton under investigation

PEEL Regional Police have launched an investigation into a vicious fight between two groups of young South Asian males armed with two-by-fours at the plaza on McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue in the City of Brampton on Sunday (December 10).

Police spokesperson Constable Lori Murphy told The VOICE over the phone that the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau is handling the case.

Murphy said: “We got a call for an assault taking place in the area of McLaughlin Road and Steeles Avenue in the City of Brampton for a group of males fighting with sticks at 10:46 p.m. on Sunday.”

She added: “As a result of that incident, we got reports of one 19-year-old male having to attend a local hospital, receiving treatment and being released shortly thereafter in relation to some minor injuries.”

She said that at this time no charges have been laid and no one is in custody in relation to this incident.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have any further information about what had taken place there to contact the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.

A video was posted on Youtube. One media report alleges that the plaza where the fight took place – across from Sheridan College’s Davis Campus – has been a hot spot for crime in Brampton.