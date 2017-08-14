New Delhi (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that violence in the name of faith is “not acceptable” and described casteism and communalism as “poison” for the country.

The comments assume significance in the backdrop of incidents of lynchings by cow vigilantes.

“Violence in the name of faith is not acceptable in the country,” Modi said in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Pitching for harmony and peace, he said “Bharat Jodo” (connect India) should be the slogan like “Bharat chhodo” (Quit India) was during the freedom struggle.

Describing casteism and communalism as “poison” in the society, Modi said such problems cannot benefit the country in any way.

Underlining that India is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Buddha, he said the culture of the country is to take everyone along on the path of development.

“Therefore, violence cannot be emphasized in the name of faith,” he said.