Vikas Swarup is India’s High Commissioner to Canada
VIKAS Swarup, currently Additional Secretary in India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be the next High Commissioner of lndia to Canada.
He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1986.
