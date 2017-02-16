World Wide Web Consortium Home
Vikas Swarup is India’s High Commissioner to Canada

VIKAS Swarup, currently Additional Secretary in India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be the next High Commissioner of lndia to Canada.

He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1986.

