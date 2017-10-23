Victoria chef Khushal Singh Rana hit by SUV last Wednesday passes away

GOFUNDME PAGE:

KHUSHAL Singh Rana, 31, of Victoria, who had been in hospital in serious condition after having been struck by an SUV on Wednesday last week while he was walking to work, died on Saturday at Victoria General Hospital. One of his legs had to be amputated and he was in a coma for four days.

Rana, who had only recently moved from Surrey to Victoria and was a chef at the Sizzling Tandoor Restaurant, was on his way to work after celebrating his son’s fourth birthday when a vehicle jumped a curb and struck him. His wife is pregnant with twins.

The Khalsa Diwan Society in Victoria is collecting donations for Rana’s family. Also, Kirn Bawa, general manager of the restaurant where he was working, set up a GoFundMe page for the family after his accident. $73,784 of the $75,000 goal was raised by 1,258 people in three days.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

