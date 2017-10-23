Victoria chef Khushal Singh Rana hit by SUV last Wednesday passes away

GOFUNDME PAGE:
https://www.gofundme.com/help-st-chef-rana-his-family
KHUSHAL Singh Rana, 31, of Victoria, who had been in hospital in serious condition after having been struck by an SUV on Wednesday last week while he was walking to work, died on Saturday at Victoria General Hospital. One of his legs had to be amputated and he was in a coma for four days.
Rana, who had only recently moved from Surrey to Victoria and was a chef at the Sizzling Tandoor Restaurant, was on his way to work after celebrating his son’s fourth birthday when a vehicle jumped a curb and struck him. His wife is pregnant with twins.
The Khalsa Diwan Society in Victoria is collecting donations for Rana’s family. Also, Kirn Bawa, general manager of the restaurant where he was working, set up a GoFundMe page for the family after his accident. $73,784 of the $75,000 goal was raised by 1,258 people in three days.
Police are investigating the cause of the collision.
In an update, Bawa wrote the following on the Gofundme page on Sunday:
“He was not just our co-worker but he was a devoted husband and father. On behalf of his family we would like to thank the community for the tremendous level of love and support in this difficult time. The response has been truly inspiring and up-lifting. Additionally, we would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses at Victoria General Hospital for their endless effort to try and save our friend Rana.
“Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. We pray that Rana rests in peace.
“Until further notice we will keep the GoFundMe page running as his wife and children will need our help now more than ever. After seeing the exceptional response to Rana’s story we have faith that the community will continue to help this family through these challenging times. Thank you all once again for your generous support.