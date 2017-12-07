Scam still victimizing people throughout Lower Mainland: Surrey RCMP

SURREY RCMP on Thursday announced that they are currently investigating a scam that appeared earlier this year and is still victimizing persons throughout the Lower Mainland.

On December 4, a family was scammed out of several thousands of dollars by an intricate fraud. A man was contacted by someone posing as a delivery company and was asked to meet the driver at a public location when their home address couldn’t be found.

Shortly afterwards the man’s wife was contacted by what appeared to be her husband’s cell phone using a spoofing technique. The caller told the victim that her husband was in custody and would require a cash deposit through a bitcoin ATM to secure his release. After the deposit was made the ruse was discovered and police were called.

Similar types of frauds have been occurring across the Lower Mainland as scammers become more and more creative.

“Police will never ask you for money either in bills, electronically, or using gift cards,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “Typical victims include elderly persons and people new to Canada not familiar with how government agencies operate. If you know someone in this demographic, please educate them about this and other scams to help protect them from being victimized.”

For more information on scam and fraud prevention, visit the Surrey RCMP’s website. If you are a victim of fraud, contact your local police and report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file #2017-172966.

If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.