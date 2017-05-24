VANCOUVER Police on Wednesday identified the victim of Tuesday’s fatal shooting as Janice Nicole Bryant, 33, of Vancouver.

Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday (May 23), police received reports of shots fired near East 7th Avenue and St. Catherines Street in East Vancouver. Officers found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was rushed to hospital where she died a short time later.

No arrests have been made yet. Based on the information collected so far, investigators do not believe this was a random shooting.

CTV reported on Tuesday night that the real target was probably the woman’s partner, according to their source.

This is Vancouver’s 8th homicide in 2017.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.