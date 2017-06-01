VETERANS, their families and local stakeholders were invited to join Kent Hehr, federal Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Randeep Sarai, MP for Surrey Centre for the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) Office in Surrey Centre.

The federal government has committed to reopen all nine VAC Offices across Canada. Sarai said that he played an integral role in the expansion of outreach to veterans on the West Coast. He said: “When I recognized the need for VAC services and benefits in my riding, and saw an opportunity to expand VAC to Surrey, I advocated for a new veterans facility in Surrey Centre. After considering my request, Minister Kent Hehr determined that there was indeed significant value in expanding VAC to Surrey.”

The Surrey office is located at 13479 108th Avenue, 3rd Floor, Suite 350. The office will employ approximately 21 staff who will serve close to 7,500 veterans in the area. Staff at the office will answer questions about VAC services and benefits; arrange pension medical examinations; and assist veterans with completing and submitted applications and receipts. Case-managed Veterans will also be able to meet with their case manager.