Significant seizure of guns, drugs, explosive devices and stolen property in project targeting gang violence

THE Vancouver Police Department and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) have made a significant seizure of guns, drugs, explosive devices and stolen property, all related to Lower Mainland organized crime groups who are actively involved in violent crime throughout the Greater Vancouver area, police announced on Wednesday.

The seizure is part of a combined police effort to target ongoing gang violence in Greater Vancouver, dubbed Project Treachery.

During the course of this investigation, gang crime investigators learned that a farmhouse located at 4096- 240th Street in Langley was being used by Lower Mainland gang members. Subsequently, in the early morning hours of November 13, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered the following items:

* two improvised explosive devices – detonated on scene by police

* nine handguns

* three assault rifles

* seven stolen vehicles

* more than 600 rounds of ammunition

* more than 500 marijuana plants

* bulletproof vests

VPD and CFSEU-BC were assisted in executing warrants by the Surrey RCMP, Langley RCMP, and the Abbotsford Police Department.

“Violent gang members routinely cross jurisdictional boundaries and can impact several communities at once. In order to remain effective we must continue to work in a coordinated, collaborative, and regional approach,” said Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett, Chief Officer of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia. “This investigation is a good example of the CFSEU-BC’s ability to respond to the needs of our partner agencies across the province, and work with them in the interest of public safety.”

The investigation remains active and criminal charges are expected. The VPD and CFSEU-BC are requesting that anyone who has information on this farm, to contact VPD Organized Crime investigators at 604-717-0505 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.