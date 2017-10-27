Two 19-year-old men struck by vehicle in Surrey high school parking lot after a confrontation

SURREY RCMP are investigating a crash between a pick-up truck and two pedestrians that occurred in a high school parking lot late Thursday afternoon.

On October 26, at 5:20 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle hit and run incident at LA Matheson Secondary School in the 9400-block of 122nd Street. Surveillance video obtained from the school shows a several young men approaching a parked pick-up truck and a subsequent confrontation. As a result of the pick-up truck fleeing the confrontation, two 19-year-old men were struck and injured.

Surrey RCMP’s Youth Unit, General Investigation Unit, and Criminal Collision Investigation Team are investigating this file. The driver of the truck, a 17-year-old youth, turned himself in to police shortly after the incident and is cooperating with police. The truck has been located and seized by police for forensic and mechanical examinations. Both 19-year-old pedestrians were transported to hospital, one with minor injuries and the other with significant but non-life threatening injuries. None of the persons involved are known to each other.

“At this time no charges have been laid,” said Cpl. Scotty Schumann. “It appears a minor confrontation escalated into a serious incident. The general public was not at risk. If you witnessed this event and haven’t spoken to police, investigators would like to speak to you.”

Although this is not technically a school-related incident, the Surrey School District has sent a letter home to parents advising of this incident as it occurred on school property.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.