Vancouver’s Trout Lake closed to skating

THE Vancouver Park Board closed Trout Lake to skating and other ice activities at noon on Monday due to warming temperatures and anticipated rain.

Ice surface conditions have deteriorated with slush beginning to form. Although ice thickness remains at approximately eight inches, this is a decrease from the weekend. Increasing temperatures and forecasted rain beginning Monday afternoon will significantly impact conditions and ice thickness.

“This has been an incredible opportunity for Vancouverites to skate in the great outdoors, in fact the first time in 20 years. However, the Park Board is concerned about deteriorating ice conditions and, in order to ensure everyone’s safety, is closing the lake to skaters,” said Vancouver Park Board Chair Michael Wiebe.

Trout Lake opened January 5 to skating. It remained open for a total of 10 days (closed January 9 – 10).

Staff will continue to assess conditions daily, although Trout Lake is not expected to become safe again for skating unless another significant cold spell arrives.

Park Board staff will put up barriers and signage around the lake. Ice Guards and Park Rangers will be on site to inform people about the closure.

No other ponds in city parks are considered safe for skating.

Although the weather is warming, a portion of the Stanley Park seawall between Siwash Rock and Lions Gate Bridge remains closed. This section of the seawall remains covered with a thick layer of ice and chunks of ice are falling from the cliffs above. Cyclists and pedestrians can take a detour in the area. Staff will assess slope stability later this week and will keep the public updated via social media. The Park Board is hoping to be able to open the seawall by the end of the week, conditions permitting.

In other weather-related news, the West End Community Centre has been deactivated as a warming centre.

It was open Friday through Sunday nights for anyone who needed to escape the cold. The centre recorded a total of 75 visits over the three nights.

Other warming centres at Britannia Community Centre, Carnegie Centre, Evelyn Saller Centre, and the former Quality Inn on Howe Street have also been deactivated by the City of Vancouver after the Extreme Weather Alert ended.