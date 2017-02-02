Vancouver’s John Oliver Secondary Grade 9 students’ stereotypes challenged by math and science “rock stars”

“ROCK Stars” visit Vancouver’s John Oliver Secondary School during exam week! Rock stars of math and science, that is…

Close your eyes and imagine you are sitting in math or science class. It’s the first day of the newest topic, and you are working on the latest assignment or lab activity. You’re carefully following the instructions and working hard, but in the back of your mind you’re wondering, “When am I ever going to use this in real life?”

Well, last week on Tuesday (January 24), a collection of human “books,” who all pack impressive resumes in the math and science fields, met with almost 200 Grade 9 students at John Oliver Secondary School and talk about their passions, education and life’s work.

The human library project aims to challenge stereotypes by bringing people together to interact and share their stories, giving participants the opportunity to learn about others, ask questions, gain understanding and strengthen social connections. As part of their mid-year exam week, John Oliver students had the opportunity to do just that, and to get excited about some possible careers in math and science.

Included in the 30 human “books” were science blogger Raymond Nakamura, marine mammal rescuer Lindsaye Akhurst, retired professor and former UN Science Officer Stan Greenspoon, and UBC neurobiologist Lara Boyd.

Students conversed with the books of their choice, found out about a “day in the life” of a scientist or mathematician, and explored what drew these accomplished and interesting individuals to their respective fields.